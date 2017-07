Beckville Bearcats

Head Coach: Mike Bickham

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 1 Bearcat Dr, Beckville, TX 75631

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

2017 Record: 6-4/2-4 district.

Players to watch:

QB Trey Lindsay (2,317 passing, 903 rushing,41 total TDs)

LB Ben Bridges (78 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks)

Summary: Watch for the return of dual-threat QB Lindsay. WR Morey Morrison adds DB to his return duties this season.

2016 Varsity Football Schedule

8/31 vs Anderson-Shiro @ Anderson-Shiro - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs West Sabine @ West Sabine- 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Quitman @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Hemphill @ Hemphill - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs *Troup @ Beckhill - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs *Harleton @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs *Arp @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs *Waskom @ Waskom -7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs *Elysian Fields @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

11/10 vs *West Rusk @ West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

* Denotes District Game