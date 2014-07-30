Union Grove Lions

Head Coach: Roger Adams

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Columbia Blue, Navy, White

Stadium Address: 11220 Union Grove Rd, Gladewater, TX 75647

2016 Record: 8-3 DI area finalist /4-1 district

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

ATH Parker Thornton

Notes: Coach Adams has turned the program around after inheriting 44 year playoff drought he gave a glimmer of hope to team that desperately seeked post season appearances as they made the playoffs yet again this last season.

Schedule:

9/1 Overton @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Harleton @ Harelton 7:30 p.m.

9/15 New Diana @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Cushing @ Cushing 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Cayuga @ Cayuga 7:30 p.m.

10/19 *Cross Roads @ Home 7:00 p.m.

10/27 *Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Kerens @ Kerens 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Hawkins @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game