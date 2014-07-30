Big Sandy Wildcats

Head Coach: Larry Minter
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 401 Wildcat Dr, Big Sandy, TX 75755
2016 Record: 8-4 overall DI area finalist , 3-2 district
Returning Starters: 9 on offense, 8 on defense
Players to Watch:
RB Seth Burk (1,626 rushing, 26 TDs)
RB Khameron Pippins (1,867 rushing, 26 TDs)
QB Brayden Jewell
QB Caden Minter
OL Rodney Stevenson
LB Erick McFall (75 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks)
Notes: Though there should be a QB battle for the Wildcats one thing is clear they will likely not stray from their ground game considering the stats their two RBs are putting up.
Schedule:
9/1 Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Alto @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Clarksville @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Harelton @ Harelton 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Cross Roads @ Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Kerens @ Kerens 7:30 p.m.
10/27 *Union Grove @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/3 *Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Cayuga @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game