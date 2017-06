Head Coach: Charles Swann

District: 8-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, Black, White

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 0-10/0-5 district.

Players to watch:

RB Colton Clark

RB Javad McGill

DB Matt Pegues

Notes: With seven starters coming back on both sides of the ball the Eagles will look to improve on last seasons record.

Schedule:

.