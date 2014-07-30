Troup Tigers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Troup Tigers

Head Coach: John Eastman

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789

Returning starters: 7on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 4-6/2-4 district

Players to watch 

  • RB Ramiro Martinez (700 rushing, 6 TDs)
  • RB Trent Allen ( 620 rushing, 10 TDs)
  • QB Weslee Ross (1,170 passing)
  • DL Tristen Clark ( 55 tackles, 2 FFs)
  • DB Matt Arms ( 65 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 PBU)

Summary: Martinez, Allen and Ross headline the offense, while Clark and Arms are solid defensive holdovers.

 2016 TROUP TIGERS VARSITY SCHEDULE                                                        

8/18 vs Sabine @ Sabine - TBD (Scrimmage)
8/24 vs Union Grove @ Troup- TBD (Scrimmage)
9/01 vs Spring Hill @ Troup - 7:00 p.m.
9/08 vs Ore City @ Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Elkhart @ Troup - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/22 vs Westwood @ Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs *Beckville @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
10/6 vs *West Rusk @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
10/13 vs BYE
10/20 vs *Harleton @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
10/27 vs *Arp @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
11/3 vs *Waskom @ Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Elysian Fields @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
 

*Denotes District game

