Head Coach: John Eastman
District: 9-3A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789
Returning starters: 7on offense, 7 on defense
2016 record: 4-6/2-4 district
Players to watch
Summary: Martinez, Allen and Ross headline the offense, while Clark and Arms are solid defensive holdovers.
2016 TROUP TIGERS VARSITY SCHEDULE
8/18 vs Sabine @ Sabine - TBD (Scrimmage)
8/24 vs Union Grove @ Troup- TBD (Scrimmage)
9/01 vs Spring Hill @ Troup - 7:00 p.m.
9/08 vs Ore City @ Ore City - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Elkhart @ Troup - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/22 vs Westwood @ Westwood - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs *Beckville @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.
10/6 vs *West Rusk @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
10/13 vs BYE
10/20 vs *Harleton @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.
10/27 vs *Arp @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
11/3 vs *Waskom @ Waskom - 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Elysian Fields @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes District game