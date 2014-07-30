Head Coach: John Eastman

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789

Returning starters: 7on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 4-6/2-4 district

Players to watch

RB Ramiro Martinez (700 rushing, 6 TDs)

RB Trent Allen ( 620 rushing, 10 TDs)

QB Weslee Ross (1,170 passing)

DL Tristen Clark ( 55 tackles, 2 FFs)

DB Matt Arms ( 65 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 PBU)

Summary: Martinez, Allen and Ross headline the offense, while Clark and Arms are solid defensive holdovers.

2016 TROUP TIGERS VARSITY SCHEDULE

8/18 vs Sabine @ Sabine - TBD (Scrimmage)

8/24 vs Union Grove @ Troup- TBD (Scrimmage)

9/01 vs Spring Hill @ Troup - 7:00 p.m.

9/08 vs Ore City @ Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Elkhart @ Troup - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/22 vs Westwood @ Westwood - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs *Beckville @ Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs *West Rusk @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs BYE

10/20 vs *Harleton @ Harleton - 7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs *Arp @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs *Waskom @ Waskom - 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Elysian Fields @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.



*Denotes District game