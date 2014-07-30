West Rusk Raiders

Head Coach: John Frazier

District: 9-3A Division II

School Colors: Columbia Blue, White

Stadium Address: Burnett St, New London, TX 75682

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 7-4 DBII bi-district finalist/ 3-3 district

Players to watch:

DL Tyree Wilson ( 79 tackles, 4 sacks)

RB Jaylon Garland ( 1,252 rushing, 16 TDs)

QB Lajavioius Harper ( 1,520 passing)

LB Diego Molina (97 tackles)

Summary: The Raiders will feature game-breakers on both sides of the ball. Both Wilson and Garland set single-game records for yards and TDs as a freshman last season. Harper will direct the offense and Molina patrols behind Wilson.

2016 Varsity Football Schedule

8/18 vs Winona @ West Rusk - 6:00 p.m. (Scrimmage)

8/24 vs Ore City @ West Rusk - 6:00 p.m. (Scrimmage)

9/1 vs Winnsboro @ Winnsboro - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs All Saints @ West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Sabine @ Sabine - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs New Diana @ New Diana - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Open

10/6- vs *Troup @ Troup - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs *Harleton @ West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs *Arp @ Arp - 7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs *Waskom @ West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs *Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields - 7:30 p.m.

11/10 vs *Beckville @ West Rusk - 7:30 p.m.

* District Games