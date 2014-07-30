Linden-Kildare Tigers

Head Coach: Derek Simmons

District: 9-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 205 Kildare Rd, Linden, TX 75563

2016 Record: 4-6/1-4 District

Players to watch:

WR/DB Ja'Kevian Rose (432 rushing, 594 receiving,14 offensive TD's; 84 tackles, 7 INT, 3 defensive TDs)

QB Marty Johnson (1,093 passing, 380 rushing, 19 total TDs)

Notes: The Tigers will have an elite weapon on both side of the ball in WR/DB Rose who put up some great stats last season, Along with the help of QB Johnson now having a year under his belt with the Tiger offense they should be able to put points on the board.

Schedule:

9/1 Harleton @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Clarksville @ Clarksville 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Queen City @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Dekalb @ Dekalb 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Maud @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Honey Grove @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Rivercrest @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *James Bowie @ James Bowie 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Wolfe City @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Quinlan Boles @ Quinlan Boles 7:30 p.m.