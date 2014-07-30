Lone Oak Buffaloes

Head Coach: Luke Goode

District: 8-3A Division II

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 8204 Hwy 69 South, Lone Oak, TX 75453

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 6-5 3A DII bi-district finalist/ 3-2 district.

Players to watch:

OL/DL Tyler Culley

QB Quaid Williams (1,850 passing, 750 rushing, 32 total TDs)

WR Dayton Gallagher (600 recieving)

DB David Henry (4 INTs)

Notes: The Buffaloes seemed to have found their QB in Williams who can get the job done through the air and on the ground. OL/DL Culley is giving his all on both sides of the ball and received all-state honors at defensive end. DL Culley and DB Henry who left early last season with a shoulder injury will look to lead the defense this Fall.

Schedule: