Mount Enterprise WIldcats

Head Coach: Scott Holzhauer

District: 11-2A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 300 W 3rd St N, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681

Returning starters: 8 offense/ 8 defense

2016 record: 1-9/0-5 district.

Players to watch: (stats from last year)

QB Jase Jones (644 rushing, 3 TDs; 566 passing, 7 TDs; 79 tackles)

RB Kendre Miller (594 rushing, 5 TDs)

Notes: QB Jones is one of several returning starters, and coach Holzhauer says the two-way standout is an extra coach on the field. RB Miller was solid during a tough season.

Schedule:

8/18 Scrimmage vs Tyler All Saints @ All Saints- 6:00 p.m.

8/24 Scrimmage vs San Augustine @ Mt. Enterprise - 6:00 p.m.

9/1 vs Carlisle @ Carlisle- 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Colmesneil @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Union Grove @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs Big Sandy @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 OPEN

10/14 * vs Tenaha @ Tenaha - 7:00 p.m.

10/20 * vs Overton @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:00 p.m.

10/27 * vs Wortham @ Wortham - 7:00 p.m.

11/3* vs Timpson @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:00 p.m.

11/10 * vs Grapeland @ Grapeland - 7:00 p.m.

*denotes district game