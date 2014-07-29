Mount Enterprise WIldcats

Head Coach: Scott Holzhauer
District: 11-2A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 300 W 3rd St N, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681
Returning starters: 8 offense/ 8 defense
2016 record: 1-9/0-5 district.
Players to watch: (stats from last year)
Notes: QB Jones is one of several returning starters, and coach Holzhauer says the two-way standout is an extra coach on the field. RB Miller was solid during a tough season.
Schedule:
8/18 Scrimmage vs Tyler All Saints @ All Saints- 6:00 p.m.
8/24 Scrimmage vs San Augustine @ Mt. Enterprise - 6:00 p.m.
9/1 vs Carlisle @ Carlisle- 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Colmesneil @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Union Grove @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs Big Sandy @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
10/6 OPEN
10/14 * vs Tenaha @ Tenaha - 7:00 p.m.
10/20 * vs Overton @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:00 p.m.
10/27 * vs Wortham @ Wortham - 7:00 p.m.
11/3* vs Timpson @ Mt. Enterprise - 7:00 p.m.
11/10 * vs Grapeland @ Grapeland - 7:00 p.m.
*denotes district game