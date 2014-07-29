Overton Mustangs

Head Coach: Richard Strickland

District: 11-2A Division II

School Colors: Green, Black, White

Stadium Address: 501 E. Henderson St, Overton, TX 75684

Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense

2016 record: 8-3 DII area finalist/ 4-1 district.

Players to watch: (stats from last year)

RB /DB Joe Clark (1,501 total, 15 TDs)

QB Levi McCasland (554 total, 5 TDs)

OL/DL Ashton King (93%; 14 pancakes; 48 tackles, 16 TFL, 4 sacks)

Hudson Rogers (100 tackles)

Notes: RB Clark is an explosive, angry-running home run hitter. McCasland and King bode well for the offense, and Rogers and King are back to lead the way defensively.

Schedule:

9/1 vs Union Grove @ Union Grove 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs James Bowie @ Overton- 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Carlisle @ Overton 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Como Piciton@ Como Picton- 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs San Augustine @ Overton- 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Open

10/13 * vs Grapeland @ Grapeland- 7:00 p.m.

10/20* vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise 7:00 p.m.

10/27 * vs Timpson @ Overton - 7:00 p.m.

11/3 * vs Tenaha @ Tenaha- 7:00 p.m.

11/10 * vs Wortham @ Overton- 7:00 p.m.

*denotes district game