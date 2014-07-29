Overton Mustangs

Head Coach: Richard Strickland
District: 11-2A Division II
School Colors: Green, Black, White
Stadium Address: 501 E. Henderson St, Overton, TX 75684
Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense
2016 record: 8-3 DII area finalist/ 4-1 district.
Players to watch: (stats from last year)
Notes: RB Clark is an explosive, angry-running home run hitter. McCasland and King bode well for the offense, and Rogers and King are back to lead the way defensively.
Schedule:
9/1 vs Union Grove @ Union Grove 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs James Bowie @ Overton- 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Carlisle @ Overton 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Como Piciton@ Como Picton- 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs San Augustine @ Overton- 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Open
10/13 * vs Grapeland @ Grapeland- 7:00 p.m.
10/20* vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise 7:00 p.m.
10/27 * vs Timpson @ Overton - 7:00 p.m.
11/3 * vs Tenaha @ Tenaha- 7:00 p.m.
11/10 * vs Wortham @ Overton- 7:00 p.m.
*denotes district game