Malakoff Tigers

Head Coach: Jamie Driskell

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 15201 FM 3062, Malakoff, TX 75148



Returning Starters: 5 offensive, 4 defensive



2016 Record: 14-1 DI state semifinalist/7-0 district



Players to watch: QB/LB Judd Miller (3,527 passing, 48 TDs), RB/DB Braeshawn Williams (1,233 rushing, 14 TDs), OL Kobe Wilbanks (320 pounds), LB Zee Bailey (148 tackles, 3 FFs)



Malakoff 2017 Football Schedule



8/18, 6:00 p.m.- vs Kerens Scrim., playing at home

8/24, 6:00 p.m.- vs Sunnyvale Scrim., playing away

9/1, 7:30 p.m.- vs Bullard, playing at Bullard

9/8, 7:30 p.m.- vs