Palestine Westwood Panthers

Head Coach: Kevin Hayes

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Orange, Black, White

Stadium Address: 1820 Chism Dr, Palestine, TX

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2015 record: 8-3 dA DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district



Notes: Led by Full back/Defensive end Benson, the Panthers have plenty of strength up front.



2017 Westwood Panthers Varsity Football Schedule



9/1 vs Frankson @ Frankson - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Kirbyvill @ home - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Troup @ home - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs Elhart @ Elkhart - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs Whitney @ home - 7:30 p.m.

10/13 vs Groesbeck @ Groesbeck - 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs Malakoff @ home - 7:30 p.m.

10/27 vs Eustace @ Eustace - 7:30 p.m.

11/3 vs West @ West - 7:30 p.m.

11/10 vs Teague @ home - 7:30 p.m.

Schedule:



9/1 vs. Lufkin- 7:30 p.m.



9/8 vs. Marshall- 7:30 p.m.



9/15 vs. South Oak Cliff- 7:30 p.m.



9/22 @ Mesquite Horn*- 7:30 p.m.



9/29 vs. Tyler Lee*- 7:30 p.m.



10/6 @ Rockwall*- 7:30 p.m.



10/13 BYE



10/20 vs. North Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.



10/27 @ John Tyler*- 7:30 p.m.



11/3 vs. Rockwall Heath*- 7:30 p.m.



11/10 @ Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game