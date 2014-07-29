Palestine Westwood Panthers

Head Coach: Kevin Hayes
District: 9-3A Division I
School Colors: Orange, Black, White
Stadium Address: 1820 Chism Dr, Palestine, TX
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
2015 record: 8-3 dA DI bi-district finalist/3-2 district
Notes: Led by Full back/Defensive end Benson, the Panthers have plenty of strength up front.
2017 Westwood Panthers Varsity Football Schedule
9/1 vs Frankson @ Frankson - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Kirbyvill @ home - 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Troup @ home - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs Elhart @ Elkhart - 7:30 p.m.
10/6 vs Whitney @ home - 7:30 p.m.
10/13 vs Groesbeck @ Groesbeck - 7:30 p.m.
10/20 vs Malakoff @ home - 7:30 p.m.
10/27 vs Eustace @ Eustace - 7:30 p.m.
11/3 vs West @ West - 7:30 p.m.
11/10 vs Teague @ home - 7:30 p.m.
Schedule:
9/1 vs. Lufkin- 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs. Marshall- 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs. South Oak Cliff- 7:30 p.m.
9/22 @ Mesquite Horn*- 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs. Tyler Lee*- 7:30 p.m.
10/6 @ Rockwall*- 7:30 p.m.
10/13 BYE
10/20 vs. North Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.
10/27 @ John Tyler*- 7:30 p.m.
11/3 vs. Rockwall Heath*- 7:30 p.m.
11/10 @ Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game