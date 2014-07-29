Pine Tree Pirates

Head Coach: Kerry Lane

District: 16-5A

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 900 Northwest Dr, Longview, TX 75608

2016 Record: 2-8, no playoffs

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Keshon Williams (818 passing yards, 623 rushing yards)

RB Sylvandan Stewart

WR J.J. Sparkman

OL Mose Jeffery

WR Datravion Pruitt



Notes: Kerry Lane is now in his second year at the helm for Pine Tree so expect to see some improvement. Quarterback Keshon Williams is the real deal and will no doubt be the Pirates leader on offense. Keep an eye on the defense, which needs to be more consistent.

Schedule:

9/1 @ Jacksonville- 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs. Pittsburg- 7:30 p.m.

9/15 @ Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs. Henderson- 7:30 p.m.

9/29 @ Sulphur Springs*- 7:30 p.m.

10/6 vs. Mount Pleasant*- 7:30 p.m.

10/13 @ Greenville*- 7:30 p.m.

10/20 vs. Hallsville*- 7:30 p.m.

10/27 BYE

11/3 @ Marshall*- 7:30 p.m.

11/10 vs. Texas High*- 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes district game