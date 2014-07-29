Pine Tree Pirates

Head Coach: Kerry Lane
District: 16-5A
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 900 Northwest Dr, Longview, TX 75608
2016 Record: 2-8, no playoffs
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
QB Keshon Williams (818 passing yards, 623 rushing yards)
RB Sylvandan Stewart
WR J.J. Sparkman
OL Mose Jeffery
WR Datravion Pruitt
Notes: Kerry Lane is now in his second year at the helm for Pine Tree so expect to see some improvement. Quarterback Keshon Williams is the real deal and will no doubt be the Pirates leader on offense. Keep an eye on the defense, which needs to be more consistent.
Schedule:
9/1 @ Jacksonville- 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs. Pittsburg- 7:30 p.m.
9/15 @ Kilgore- 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs. Henderson- 7:30 p.m.
9/29 @ Sulphur Springs*- 7:30 p.m.
10/6 vs. Mount Pleasant*- 7:30 p.m.
10/13 @ Greenville*- 7:30 p.m.
10/20 vs. Hallsville*- 7:30 p.m.
10/27 BYE
11/3 @ Marshall*- 7:30 p.m.
11/10 vs. Texas High*- 7:30 p.m.
*Denotes district game