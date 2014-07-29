Longview Lobos

Head Coach: John King

District: 11-6A

School Colors: Green, Gold, White

Stadium Address: 201 East Tomlinson Parkway, Longview, TX 75606

2016 Record: 8-3, 6A DII bi-district finalist

Returning starters:5 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

TE Jaylin Brown (15 catches, 374 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns)

DE/TE Ke'Aundre Mauldin (24 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss)

RB/FB Jessie Anderson (355 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns)

DB Jephaniah Lister (91 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles)



Notes: Known for its potent running game, Longview made the 7 on 7 state tournament over the summer. Quarterbacks A'Darius Carter and Jordan Lawson both saw time behind center, so it will be interesting to see who gets the starting nod in the season opener. The Lobos lost some firepower in the backfield, and will need some new running backs to step up. One thing we know, John King teams are always ready to play.



Schedule:



9/1 vs. Lufkin- 7:30 p.m.



9/8 vs. Marshall- 7:30 p.m.



9/15 vs. South Oak Cliff- 7:30 p.m.



9/22 @ Mesquite Horn*- 7:30 p.m.



9/29 vs. Tyler Lee*- 7:30 p.m.



10/6 @ Rockwall*- 7:30 p.m.



10/13 BYE



10/20 vs. North Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.



10/27 @ John Tyler*- 7:30 p.m.



11/3 vs. Rockwall Heath*- 7:30 p.m.



11/10 @ Mesquite*- 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game