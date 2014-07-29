Tyler Lee Red Raiders

Head Coach: Kurt Traylor

District: 11-6A

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Stadium Address: 700 Fair Park Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

2015 Record: 5-5

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Chance Amie (910 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, 394 rushing yards)

DB Makyle Sanders (67 tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 PBUs)

DL Campbell Miller (60 tackles, 2 PBUs, 2 FFs)

DL Nathan Niedrauer (28 tackles, 8 QB pressures, 3 sacks)

Schedule:

8/19 vs. Irving MacArthur at Forney Stadium - 10 a.m.

8/26 vs. Marshall at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs. Corsicana at Corsicana - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs. Nacogdoches at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/16* vs. Rockwall-Heath at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

9/23* vs. Longview at Home - 7:30 p.m.

9/30* vs. Mesquite Horn at Hanby Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

10/14* vs. Mesquite at Hanby Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs. Rockwall at Home - 7:30 p.m.

10/28* vs. North Mesquite at Hanby Stadium - 7:30 p.m.

11/4* vs. John Tyler at Home - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game