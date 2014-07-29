Lindale Eagles - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale Eagles

Head Coach: Chris Cochran

District: 17-5A

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 920 East Hubbard, Lindale, TX 75771

2015 Record: 5-6, 5A DII bi-district finalist

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 5 on defense

Players to watch:
DL Terrell Cooper (74 tackles, 5 sacks)
LB Kale Ridge (77 tackles, 6 TFL)
QB Montana Meador (1,649 yards, 11 touchdowns, 9 interceptions)
TE Cameron SirLouis (26 catches, 239 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns)

Schedule:

8/19 Scrimmage vs Chapel Hill

8/26 vs Kaufman at Home 

9/2 vs Forney at Forney

9/9 vs Van at Van

9/16 vs Terrell at Terrell

9/23 vs Gladewater at Home

10/7* vs Nacogdoches at Home

10/14* vs Ennis at Ennis

10/21* vs Corsicana at Home

10/28* vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville

11/4* vs Whitehouse at Home

*denotes district game

