Lindale Eagles

Head Coach: Chris Cochran
District: 17-5A
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 920 East Hubbard, Lindale, TX 75771
2015 Record: 5-6, 5A DII bi-district finalist
Returning starters: 3 on offense, 5 on defense
Players to watch:
DL Terrell Cooper (74 tackles, 5 sacks)
LB Kale Ridge (77 tackles, 6 TFL)
QB Montana Meador (1,649 yards, 11 touchdowns, 9 interceptions)
TE Cameron SirLouis (26 catches, 239 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns)
Schedule:
8/19 Scrimmage vs Chapel Hill
8/26 vs Kaufman at Home
9/2 vs Forney at Forney
9/9 vs Van at Van
9/16 vs Terrell at Terrell
9/23 vs Gladewater at Home
10/7* vs Nacogdoches at Home
10/14* vs Ennis at Ennis
10/21* vs Corsicana at Home
10/28* vs Jacksonville at Jacksonville
11/4* vs Whitehouse at Home
*denotes district game