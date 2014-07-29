Jacksonville Indians

Head Coach: Wayne Coleman

District: 17-5A

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 1210 Corinth Rd, Jacksonville, TX 75766

2016 Record: 3-2, DII Bi-district finalist

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 8 on defense

Players to watch:

DB Jaeshun Bush (5 interceptions) *can also play wide receiver TE Josh McDowell (11 TFL)

RB Deahvion Spencer (410 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns) WR Cam Franklin (310 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns)

Notes: Jacksonville has proven that they are an up and coming opponent in this district. Graduating quarterback Cameron High does hurt the Indians in the sense that they have to play with someone new in the pocket. But as we have seen through the summer's 7-on-7 season it has also forced the offense to balance out and challenge their possibilities at quarterback to execute in the air. Which has proven to be extremely promising.

Schedule:

8/25 vs Bullard @ Jacksonville - TBA

9/1 vs Pine Tree @ Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Palestine @ Palestine - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Hallsville @ Hallsville - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Mt Pleasant @ Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 vs Alvarado @ Alvarado - 2:00 p.m.

10/14* vs Whitehouse at Whitehouse - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 - OPEN

10/13* vs Corsicana @ Corsicana - 7:30 p.m.

10/20* vs Whitehouse @ Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

10/27* vs Ennis @ Ennis - 7:30 p.m.

11/3* vs Lindale @ Lindale - 7:30 p.m.

11/10* vs Nacogdoches at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district games