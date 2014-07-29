John Tyler Lions

Head Coach: Ricklan Holmes

District: 11-6A

School Colors: Blue, Black, White

Stadium Address: 700 Fair Park Dr, Tyler TX 75701

Returning Starters: 9 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 Record: 11-2, 6A DII Regional semifinalist

Players to watch:

RB Cameron Grant (873 rushing yards in 2016)

ATH Devlen Woods (627 receiving yards in 2016) **Could play quarterback in 2017

WR Michael Washington (785 receiving yards in 2016)

WR DeAndre Street (555 receiving yards in 2016)

LB Tre Allison (SMU commit; 118 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs last year)

DL DeKalen Goodson (Houston commit; 70 tackles, 11 sacks last year)



Notes: John Tyler returns plenty of firepower on offense, but the Lions will have to replace Division I signees in quarterback Bryson Smith and wide receiver Damion Miller. That won't be easy. Woods saw time at quarterback this spring, and could be the Lions starter in 2017. Washington and Street will have to step up to replace the production of Miller. On defense, Allison, an SMU commit, and Goodson, a Houston commit will lead the way.

Schedule:

9/1 @ Plano West- 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs. Ennis- 7:30 p.m.



9/15 @ Lufkin- 7:30 p.m.



9/22 @ Rockwall*- 7:30 p.m.



9/29 vs. North Mesquite* (Homecoming)- 7:30 p.m.



10/6 @ Mesquite*- 7:30



10/13 BYE



10/20 @ Rockwall Heath*- 7:30 p.m.



10/27 vs. Longview*- 7:30 p.m.



11/3 @ Mesquite Horn*- 7:30 p.m.



11/10 vs. Tyler Lee*- 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game