Tuesday's Weather: Morning clouds. Partly Sunny afternoon. Pleasant conditions. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature some drier air in the wake of a frontal passage. This will provide less humid air, along with mainly dry conditions. Highs will warm into the lower 90s. Similar conditions to start the day, Wednesday. Clouds will be on the increase, and a chance for afternoon pop up showers are possible, especially across the northwest half of East Texas. A stronger disturbance will drop south from the Rockies and invade East Texas, Wednesday night into Thursday. This disturbance will provide a much better chance for widespread showers and storms. Some of the storms could drop some locally heavy rainfall with 1-2+ possible in some parts of the area by Friday morning. Thanks to the clouds and rainfall, temps will be kept in check, with highs only in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week. Showers and storms should come to an end during the day, Friday. Leaving us with a mostly dry and below normal weekend, with highs only in the upper 80s.

