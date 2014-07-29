Bullard Panthers

Head Coach: Scott Callaway
District: 9-4A Division I
School Colors: Red, White, Blue
Stadium Address: 1426 S Houston St, Bullard, TX 75757
Players to watch
TE Major Tennison (27-603 yards and 8 touchdowns)
DB D'Juan Martin
DB Tre Clayton
DE Derek Landrum
RB/DE Brooks Parham (528 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 40 tackles)
QB Cleet Bowman (1,153 passing yards and 16 touchdowns)
RB/DB Luke Bowman
Returning starters: 6/8
2015 record: 7-4 4A DII bi-district finalists
All eyes will likely be on Tennison. However, opponents will also have their hands full with Cleet Bowman and Parham.
Schedule:
8/26 vs Malakoff at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs Groesbeck at Bullard 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Brownsboro at Bullard 7:30 p.m. (HC)
9/16 vs Commerce at Commerce 7:30 p.m.
9/23* vs Center at Center 7:30 p.m.
9/30 Bye
10/7* vs Palestine at Bullard 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.
10/21* vs Carthage at Bullard 7:30 p.m.
10/28* vs Henderson at Henderson 7:30 p.m.
11/4* Kilgore at Bullard 7:30 p.m.