Bullard Panthers

Head Coach: Scott Callaway

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Red, White, Blue

Stadium Address: 1426 S Houston St, Bullard, TX 75757

Players to watch

TE Major Tennison (27-603 yards and 8 touchdowns)

DB D'Juan Martin

DB Tre Clayton

DE Derek Landrum

RB/DE Brooks Parham (528 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 40 tackles)

QB Cleet Bowman (1,153 passing yards and 16 touchdowns)

RB/DB Luke Bowman

Returning starters: 6/8

2015 record: 7-4 4A DII bi-district finalists

All eyes will likely be on Tennison. However, opponents will also have their hands full with Cleet Bowman and Parham.

Schedule:

8/26 vs Malakoff at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Groesbeck at Bullard 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Brownsboro at Bullard 7:30 p.m. (HC)

9/16 vs Commerce at Commerce 7:30 p.m.

9/23* vs Center at Center 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Bye

10/7* vs Palestine at Bullard 7:30 p.m.

10/14* vs Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs Carthage at Bullard 7:30 p.m.

10/28* vs Henderson at Henderson 7:30 p.m.

11/4* Kilgore at Bullard 7:30 p.m.