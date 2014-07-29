Gilmer Buckeyes

Head Coach: Matt Turner
District: 7-4A Division II
Returning Starters: Six on offense, 5 on defense
School Colors: Orange, Black
Stadium Address: 850 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644
Mascot: Buckeyes
2016 record: 13-2 DII state semifinalist/ 5-0 district
Players to watch:
QB Poppy Brown ( 5,013 passing, 48 TDs, 344 rushing, 8 TDs)
WR/DB Red Jones (1,003 receiving, 9 TDs)
WR/DB Qua Heath (765 receiving, 9 TDs)
LB Garry Orr (87 tackles, 5 sacks)
OL Landon Green (75 knockdowns)
DL Todd Cain
LB Wilson Nugent
DL Abel Euceda
RB/ LB Jamareon Granville
DL Jose Rodriguez
WR/DB Morgan Lusty
WR/ DB Brayden Bales
OL Grayson Traylor
DL Juan Garcia
Notes: Key players return this season, including record-setting QB Brown. Look for more impressive numbers offensively as WRs Jones and Heath run routes and OL Green protects Brown. LB Orr will work to make sure the defense holds their end.
Schedule: