Gilmer Buckeyes

Head Coach: Matt Turner

District: 7-4A Division II

Returning Starters: Six on offense, 5 on defense

School Colors: Orange, Black

Stadium Address: 850 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644

Mascot: Buckeyes

2016 record: 13-2 DII state semifinalist/ 5-0 district

Players to watch:

QB Poppy Brown ( 5,013 passing, 48 TDs, 344 rushing, 8 TDs)

WR/DB Red Jones (1,003 receiving, 9 TDs)

WR/DB Qua Heath (765 receiving, 9 TDs)

LB Garry Orr (87 tackles, 5 sacks)

OL Landon Green (75 knockdowns)

DL Todd Cain

LB Wilson Nugent

DL Abel Euceda

RB/ LB Jamareon Granville

DL Jose Rodriguez

WR/DB Morgan Lusty

WR/ DB Brayden Bales

OL Grayson Traylor

DL Juan Garcia

Notes: Key players return this season, including record-setting QB Brown. Look for more impressive numbers offensively as WRs Jones and Heath run routes and OL Green protects Brown. LB Orr will work to make sure the defense holds their end.

Schedule: