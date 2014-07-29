Spring Hill Panthers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Spring Hill Panthers

Head Coach: Kelly Mercer

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Mascot: Panthers

Stadium Address: 3101 Spring Hill Rd, Longview, TX 75605

Returning players: 9 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record:3-7, 0-5 district 

Players to watch

  • OL Tanner Cornell 
  • WR/ DB Dayson Adaway 
  • RB/ LB Zach Tulpa (914 rushing)
  • RB/ DB Daryn Beck 
  • WR/ DB Morgan Bradford 
  •  LB Vaughn Bufkin (74 tackles, 5 sacks) 
  • LB Joe Frank
  • QB Gage White
  • LB Kaden Peppers 
  • WR/ DB Carson Fruge 
  • LB Tony Boyd 
  • WR/ DB Ryan Willis 
  • OL Alex Willis 
  • OL Brayden Yantis
  •  WR/ DB Sawyer Smith 
  • DB Brenden Davenport 

Notes: Coming back from a solid season, the Panthers return with OL Cornell leading the front, WR Adaway as the versatile playmaker, QB White and RB Tulpa. LB Bufkin will lead the defense. 

Schedule:

*** Denotes district games

  • 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs Troup at Troup 
  • 9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Brownsboro at Longview (Football Senior Night)
  • 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs White Oak at White Oak 
  • 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Emory Rains at Longview (Homecoming)
  • 9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Huntington at Huntington 
  • 10/6 - OPEN 
  • 10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gladewater at Gladewater ***
  • 10/20, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pittsburg at Longview (Pink Out) (Jr. Panther Night)***
  • 10/27, 7:30 p.m. - vs Glimer at Gilmer ***
  • 11/ 3, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove at Longview ***
  • 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta at Altanta ***
Powered by Frankly