Spring Hill Panthers

Head Coach: Kelly Mercer
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Mascot: Panthers
Stadium Address: 3101 Spring Hill Rd, Longview, TX 75605
Returning players: 9 on offense, 7 on defense
2016 record:3-7, 0-5 district
Players to watch:
- OL Tanner Cornell
- WR/ DB Dayson Adaway
- RB/ LB Zach Tulpa (914 rushing)
- RB/ DB Daryn Beck
- WR/ DB Morgan Bradford
- LB Vaughn Bufkin (74 tackles, 5 sacks)
- LB Joe Frank
- QB Gage White
- LB Kaden Peppers
- WR/ DB Carson Fruge
- LB Tony Boyd
- WR/ DB Ryan Willis
- OL Alex Willis
- OL Brayden Yantis
- WR/ DB Sawyer Smith
- DB Brenden Davenport
Notes: Coming back from a solid season, the Panthers return with OL Cornell leading the front, WR Adaway as the versatile playmaker, QB White and RB Tulpa. LB Bufkin will lead the defense.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district games
- 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs Troup at Troup
- 9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Brownsboro at Longview (Football Senior Night)
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs White Oak at White Oak
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Emory Rains at Longview (Homecoming)
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Huntington at Huntington
- 10/6 - OPEN
- 10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gladewater at Gladewater ***
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pittsburg at Longview (Pink Out) (Jr. Panther Night)***
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. - vs Glimer at Gilmer ***
- 11/ 3, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove at Longview ***
- 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta at Altanta ***