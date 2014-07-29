Spring Hill Panthers

Head Coach: Kelly Mercer

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Mascot: Panthers

Stadium Address: 3101 Spring Hill Rd, Longview, TX 75605

Returning players: 9 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record:3-7, 0-5 district

Players to watch:

OL Tanner Cornell

WR/ DB Dayson Adaway

RB/ LB Zach Tulpa (914 rushing)

RB/ DB Daryn Beck

WR/ DB Morgan Bradford

LB Vaughn Bufkin (74 tackles, 5 sacks)

LB Joe Frank

QB Gage White

LB Kaden Peppers

WR/ DB Carson Fruge

LB Tony Boyd

WR/ DB Ryan Willis

OL Alex Willis

OL Brayden Yantis

WR/ DB Sawyer Smith

DB Brenden Davenport

Notes: Coming back from a solid season, the Panthers return with OL Cornell leading the front, WR Adaway as the versatile playmaker, QB White and RB Tulpa. LB Bufkin will lead the defense.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district games