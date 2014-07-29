Gladewater Bears

Head Coach: John Berry

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Orange, Black, White

Mascot: Bears

Stadium Address: 2201 W Gay Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 8-3 DII area finalist/ 3-2 district

Players to watch:

OL Andrew Williams

RB Isiah Davis (1,283 rushing, 19 TDs)

DL Draka Ransom ( 62 tackles, 5 sacks)

LB Devonte Gunter

DB/ K Fernando Serrano

DB Mycah Stephens ( 135 tackles)

LB/RB Rashaud Johnson

QB Danny Badger

QB/DB Robby Hodges

WR Tyler Glenn

DB/ WR Quincy Bowen

OL Collin Keller

TE Michael Sanchez

WR Braiden Vickers

OL David Bohannon

DL Tristan Seahom (53 tackles, 8 TFL)

DL Chance Lewis

Notes: The bulk of the carries will go to RB Davis who will run behind a solid OL led by Williams. The defense could be special with a return of DL Ransom, DB Stephens, DB Bowen and DL Seahorn.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game