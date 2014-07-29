Gladewater Bears

Head Coach: John Berry
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Orange, Black, White
Mascot: Bears
Stadium Address: 2201 W Gay Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense
2016 record: 8-3 DII area finalist/ 3-2 district
Players to watch:
- OL Andrew Williams
- RB Isiah Davis (1,283 rushing, 19 TDs)
- DL Draka Ransom ( 62 tackles, 5 sacks)
- LB Devonte Gunter
- DB/ K Fernando Serrano
- DB Mycah Stephens ( 135 tackles)
- LB/RB Rashaud Johnson
- QB Danny Badger
- QB/DB Robby Hodges
- WR Tyler Glenn
- DB/ WR Quincy Bowen
- OL Collin Keller
- TE Michael Sanchez
- WR Braiden Vickers
- OL David Bohannon
- DL Tristan Seahom (53 tackles, 8 TFL)
- DL Chance Lewis
Notes: The bulk of the carries will go to RB Davis who will run behind a solid OL led by Williams. The defense could be special with a return of DL Ransom, DB Stephens, DB Bowen and DL Seahorn.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district game
- 8/13, TBD - vs Brownsboro, home game (scrimmage)
- 8/19, 7 p.m. - vs Whitehouse, home game (scrimmage)
- 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Kilgore, away game
- 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs Center, home game
- 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Chapel Hill, home game (homecoming)
- 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Lindale, away game
- 9/30 - OPEN
- 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Spring Hill, away game ***
- 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gilmer, away game ***
- 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta, home game ***
- 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pittsburg, away game ***
- 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove, home game ***