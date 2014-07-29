Gladewater Bears - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gladewater Bears

Head Coach: John Berry

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Orange, Black, White

Mascot: Bears

Stadium Address: 2201 W Gay Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 7 on defense

2016 record: 8-3 DII area finalist/ 3-2 district 

Players to watch: 

  • OL Andrew Williams  
  • RB Isiah Davis (1,283 rushing, 19 TDs)
  • DL Draka Ransom ( 62 tackles, 5 sacks)
  • LB Devonte Gunter
  • DB/ K Fernando Serrano
  • DB Mycah Stephens ( 135 tackles)
  • LB/RB Rashaud Johnson 
  • QB Danny Badger
  • QB/DB Robby Hodges
  • WR Tyler Glenn
  • DB/ WR Quincy Bowen
  • OL Collin Keller
  • TE Michael Sanchez
  • WR Braiden Vickers
  • OL David Bohannon
  • DL Tristan Seahom (53 tackles, 8 TFL) 
  • DL Chance Lewis 

Notes: The bulk of the carries will go to RB Davis who will run behind a solid OL led by Williams. The defense could be special with a return of DL Ransom, DB Stephens, DB Bowen and DL Seahorn.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game

  • 8/13, TBD - vs Brownsboro, home game (scrimmage)
  • 8/19, 7 p.m. - vs Whitehouse, home game (scrimmage)
  • 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Kilgore, away game
  • 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs Center, home game
  • 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Chapel Hill, home game (homecoming)
  • 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Lindale, away game
  • 9/30 - OPEN
  • 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Spring Hill, away game ***
  • 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gilmer, away game ***
  • 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta, home game ***
  • 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pittsburg, away game ***
  • 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove, home game ***
