Kilgore Bulldogs

Head Coach: Mike Wood

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 711 North Longview St, Kilgore, TX 75662

Returning starters: 5 on offense and 6 on defense

2016 Record: 7-5 4A DI area finalist/ 5-1 district

Players to watch:

QB Patrick Jackson (1,151 rushing, 952 passing)

WR Johnathan Shepherd

LB Isaiah Smith (81 tackles, 6 TFL, 6 PBU)

DL Demorrea Richardson (76 tackles, 15 TFL, 8 sacks)

DB Deuce Ervin (35 tackles, 3 INTs, 8 PBU)

Notes: The Bulldogs are looking for a RB to compliment the dual threat of QB Jackson and WR Shepherd to round off their great offense. The defense should also be solid with the return of LB Smith, DL Richardson and DB Ervin.

Schedule:

9/1 Nacogdoches @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Gladewater @ Gladewater 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Pine Tree @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Texas High @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Palestine @ Palestine 7:30 p.m.

10/6 *Chapel Hill @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Carthage @ Carthage 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Henderson @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Center @ Center 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Bullard @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game