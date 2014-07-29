Wills Point Tigers

Head Coach: Greg Cranfill
District: 6-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 1800 W South Commerce St, Wills Point, TX 75169
Returning starters: Six on offense and seven on defense
2016 record: 7-5 4A DII area finalist, 5-0 district
Players to watch:
Notes: Key weapons for the Tigers this season will be RB/ DB Smith, HB Moore, WR/ DB Hill and WR Johnson. QB James will take over full-time under center and LB Mitchell will lead the way on an experienced offense.
Schedule:
9/1 vs Tyler Chapel Hill at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Carrollton Ranchview at Carrollton-Stanridge Stadium 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Mineola at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Tatum at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs Hillsboro at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Open
10/13 Dallas Roosevelt at Willspoint 7:30 p.m. ( Homecoming)
10/20 Canton at Willspoint 7:30 p.m.
10/27 * Rains at Rains 7:30 p.m.
11/3 * Dallas Lincoln at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.(Parents Night)
11/10 * Ferris at Ferris 7:30 p.m.
*indicates district game