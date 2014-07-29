Wills Point Tigers

Head Coach: Greg Cranfill

District: 6-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 1800 W South Commerce St, Wills Point, TX 75169

Returning starters: Six on offense and seven on defense

2016 record: 7-5 4A DII area finalist, 5-0 district

Players to watch:

RB/DB Brandon Smith

HB Jacob Moore

LB Bryan Mitchell

WR Nathan Johnson

QB Tyler James

WR/DB Demontre Hill

LB Justin Edwards

DT/RB Zacorion Fullbright

LB Savion Kellum

DB Josh Davis

WR Seth Wilson

DB Trey Patterson

Notes: Key weapons for the Tigers this season will be RB/ DB Smith, HB Moore, WR/ DB Hill and WR Johnson. QB James will take over full-time under center and LB Mitchell will lead the way on an experienced offense.

Schedule:

9/1 vs Tyler Chapel Hill at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Carrollton Ranchview at Carrollton-Stanridge Stadium 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Mineola at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Tatum at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs Hillsboro at Hillsboro 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Open

10/13 Dallas Roosevelt at Willspoint 7:30 p.m. ( Homecoming)

10/20 Canton at Willspoint 7:30 p.m.

10/27 * Rains at Rains 7:30 p.m.

11/3 * Dallas Lincoln at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.(Parents Night)

11/10 * Ferris at Ferris 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game