Mineola Yellowjackets

Head Coach: Luke Blackwell
District: 7-3A Division I
School Colors: Orange, Black
Mascot: Yellow Jacket
Stadium Address: 1060 W. Loop 564, Mineola, TX 75773
Returning starters: 8 on offences, 11 on defense
2015 record: 14-1 3A DI state semifinalist/5-0 district
Players to watch (stats from 2015): QB Jeremiah Crawford (2,600 rushing yards, 32 TDs; 1,400 passing yards, 14 TDs), RB Chantz Perkins (1,600 yards, 26 TDs), DB Noah Sneed (83 tackles, 14 PBUs, 4 interceptions), LB Mike Drennon (138 tackles, 3 sacks, 15 TFLs)
Summary: A wealth of returning veterans should help this team see a strong season.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district games
- 8/12, 5 p.m. - vs Elysian Fields, playing in Mineola (scrimmage)
- 8/18, 5 p.m. - vs Caddo Mills, playing in Caddo Mills (scrimmage)
- 8/26, 7:30 p.m. - vs Van, playing in Mineola
- 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Kaufman, playing in Kaufman
- 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs Wills Point, playing in Mineola
- 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Brownsboro, playing in Brownsboro
- 9/23 - OPEN
- 9/30, 7:30 p.m. - vs Quitman, playing in Mineola ***
- 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Farmersville, playing in Farmersville ***
- 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Mount Vernon, playing in Mineola ***
- 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Grand Saline, playing in Grand Saline ***
- 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Commerce, playing in Mineola ***
- 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Winnsboro, playing in Winnsboro ***