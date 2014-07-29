Mineola Yellowjackets

Head Coach: Luke Blackwell

District: 7-3A Division I

School Colors: Orange, Black

Mascot: Yellow Jacket

Stadium Address: 1060 W. Loop 564, Mineola, TX 75773

Returning starters: 8 on offences, 11 on defense

2015 record: 14-1 3A DI state semifinalist/5-0 district

Players to watch (stats from 2015): QB Jeremiah Crawford (2,600 rushing yards, 32 TDs; 1,400 passing yards, 14 TDs), RB Chantz Perkins (1,600 yards, 26 TDs), DB Noah Sneed (83 tackles, 14 PBUs, 4 interceptions), LB Mike Drennon (138 tackles, 3 sacks, 15 TFLs)

Summary: A wealth of returning veterans should help this team see a strong season.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district games