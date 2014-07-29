Winnsboro Red Raiders

Head Coach: Steve Pinnell

District: 7-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Mascot: Red Raider

Stadium Address: 409 Newsome St, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 6-5 3A DI bi-district finalist/3-3 district

Players to watch: QB Logan Cortez, TE/DL Isaiah Benton, RB/LB Colby Brown, OL/DL Jared Yarbrough, OL/DL John McCurdy

Summary: There are a few veterans to watch this year.

Schedule: