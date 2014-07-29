Winnsboro Red Raiders - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Winnsboro Red Raiders

Head Coach: Steve Pinnell 

District: 7-3A Division I

School Colors: Red, Black, White

Mascot: Red Raider

Stadium Address: 409 Newsome St, Winnsboro, TX 75494

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 6-5 3A DI bi-district finalist/3-3 district

Players to watch: QB Logan Cortez, TE/DL Isaiah Benton, RB/LB Colby Brown, OL/DL Jared Yarbrough, OL/DL John McCurdy

Summary: There are a few veterans to watch this year. 

Schedule:

  • 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs West Rusk, playing at Winnsboro High School
  • 9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Ford, playing at Ford High School 
  • 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Prairiland, playing at Prairiland High School
  • 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Sabine, playing at Winnsboro High School
  • 9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Quitman, playing at Winnsboro High School
  • 10/6, 7:30 p.m. - vs Farmersville, playing at Farmersville High School
  • 10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Mt. Vernon, playing at Winnsboro High School
  • 10/20, 7:30 p.m. - vs Grand Saline, playing at Grand Saline High School
  • 10/27, 7:30 p.m. - vs Commerce, playing at Winnsboro High School
  • 11/10, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Mineola, playing at Mineola High School
