Winnsboro Red Raiders

Head Coach: Steve Pinnell
District: 7-3A Division I
School Colors: Red, Black, White
Mascot: Red Raider
Stadium Address: 409 Newsome St, Winnsboro, TX 75494
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
2016 record: 6-5 3A DI bi-district finalist/3-3 district
Players to watch: QB Logan Cortez, TE/DL Isaiah Benton, RB/LB Colby Brown, OL/DL Jared Yarbrough, OL/DL John McCurdy
Summary: There are a few veterans to watch this year.
Schedule:
- 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs West Rusk, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Ford, playing at Ford High School
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Prairiland, playing at Prairiland High School
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Sabine, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Quitman, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 10/6, 7:30 p.m. - vs Farmersville, playing at Farmersville High School
- 10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Mt. Vernon, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. - vs Grand Saline, playing at Grand Saline High School
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. - vs Commerce, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 11/10, 7:30 p.m. - vs. Mineola, playing at Mineola High School