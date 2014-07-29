Head Coach: Michael Waldie
District: 7-3A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 202 Tiger Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638
2016 Record: 66-5 DII bi-district finalist/5/1 district.
Returning starters: Six on offense, seven on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: After a couple down seasons, Daingerfield showed signs of returning to the top. Expect to see ATH Jeter do a little bit of everything on offense and also start in the defensive secondary. OL Carroll will stand on the offensive front, and DB Lynn should also be an impact player offensively this season.
Daingerfield Tigers 2017 Football Schedule
August 18 - Jefferson/Tatum - Away - Scrimmage
August 24 - North Lamar - Away - Scrimmage
August 31 - Hughes Springs - Away - 7:30 p.m.
September 15 - New Boston - Home - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming
September 22 - White Oak - Away - 6:45 p.m.
October 6 - Paul Pewitt - Away - 7:30 p.m.
October 13 - Dekalb - Home - 7:30 p.m.
October 20 - Hooks - Away - 7:30 p.m.
October 27 - Queen City - Home - 7:30 p.m.
November 3 - New Diana - Away - 7:30 p.m.
November 10 - Ore City - Home - 7:30 p.m. Senior Night