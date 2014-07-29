Head Coach: Michael Waldie

District: 7-3A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 202 Tiger Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638

2016 Record: 66-5 DII bi-district finalist/5/1 district.



Returning starters: Six on offense, seven on defense



Players to watch:

ATH Reggie Jeter (1,008 all-purpose, 17 TDs; 41 tackles, 3 INTs)

DB Trodarius Lynn (62 tackles, 4 INT, 2 TDs)

OL A.J. Carroll



Notes: After a couple down seasons, Daingerfield showed signs of returning to the top. Expect to see ATH Jeter do a little bit of everything on offense and also start in the defensive secondary. OL Carroll will stand on the offensive front, and DB Lynn should also be an impact player offensively this season.



Daingerfield Tigers 2017 Football Schedule



August 18 - Jefferson/Tatum - Away - Scrimmage

August 24 - North Lamar - Away - Scrimmage

August 31 - Hughes Springs - Away - 7:30 p.m.

September 15 - New Boston - Home - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming

September 22 - White Oak - Away - 6:45 p.m.

October 6 - Paul Pewitt - Away - 7:30 p.m.

October 13 - Dekalb - Home - 7:30 p.m.

October 20 - Hooks - Away - 7:30 p.m.

October 27 - Queen City - Home - 7:30 p.m.

November 3 - New Diana - Away - 7:30 p.m.

November 10 - Ore City - Home - 7:30 p.m. Senior Night



