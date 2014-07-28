Rusk Eagles - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Rusk Eagles

Head Coach: Jowell Hancock

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red, Black

Mascot: Eagles

Stadium Address; 495 Eagle Dr, Rusk, TX 75785

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

2016 record: 4-7 DII bi-district finalist/ 2-2 district 

Players to watch

  • QB Darrian McDuff
  • RB Sam Thomas
  • OL Travis Pepin 
  • DL Jermaine Lewis
  • RB Damion Freeney 

Notes: Coach Hancock said the focus has been on getting bigger, stronger, faster and mentally tough. QB McDuff flashed potential as backup in 2016. RB Thomas led the team in rushing, and RB Freeney is lighting to Thomas' thunder on offense. OL Pepin and DL Lewis give the Eagles ample size up front.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game

  • 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs Center at Rusk 
  • 9/8, 7:30 p.m. - vs Malakoff at Malakoff 
  • 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Crockett at Rusk 
  • 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Faifield at Fairfield 
  • 9/30, 7:30 p.m. - vs Madisonville, away game
  • 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Jasper, home game ***
  • 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum, away game ***
  • 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Huntington, home game ***
  • 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Diboll, away game ***
  • 11/4 - OPEN
Powered by Frankly