Rusk Eagles

Head Coach: Jowell Hancock
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red, Black
Mascot: Eagles
Stadium Address; 495 Eagle Dr, Rusk, TX 75785
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense
2016 record: 4-7 DII bi-district finalist/ 2-2 district
Players to watch:
Notes: Coach Hancock said the focus has been on getting bigger, stronger, faster and mentally tough. QB McDuff flashed potential as backup in 2016. RB Thomas led the team in rushing, and RB Freeney is lighting to Thomas' thunder on offense. OL Pepin and DL Lewis give the Eagles ample size up front.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district game