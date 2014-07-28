Center Roughriders

Head Coach: Barry Bowman
District: 9-4A Division 1
School Colors: Purple, Gold
Stadium Address: Hwy 87 West, Center, TX 75935
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 4 on defense
2016 record: 6-5 DI bi-district finalist/4-2 district
Players to watch:
Notes: The Roughriders will need the services of WR Evans to make their offense just as good as last season. He will also contribute on defense with other solid players such as LB Evans and DL Holloway.
Schedule:
9/1 Rusk @ Rusk 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Gilmer @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Gladewater @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 p.m.
9/29 *Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 p.m.
10/6 *Palestine @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Carthage @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/27 *Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 p.m.
11/3 *Kilgore @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game