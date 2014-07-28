Center Roughriders

Head Coach: Barry Bowman

District: 9-4A Division 1

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium Address: Hwy 87 West, Center, TX 75935

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 4 on defense

2016 record: 6-5 DI bi-district finalist/4-2 district

Players to watch:

WR Jaterious Evans (511 receiving, 7 TDs; 4 INTs)

LB Katavian Evans (50 tackles)

DL Logan Holloway (40 tackles, 3 sacks)

Notes: The Roughriders will need the services of WR Evans to make their offense just as good as last season. He will also contribute on defense with other solid players such as LB Evans and DL Holloway.

Schedule:

9/1 Rusk @ Rusk 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Gilmer @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Gladewater @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 p.m.

9/29 *Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 p.m.

10/6 *Palestine @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Carthage @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Kilgore @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game