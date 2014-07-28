Tatum Eagles - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tatum Eagles

Head Coach: Craig Baker

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Green, White

Mascot: Eagles

Stadium Address: 600 Crystal Farm Rd, Tatum, TX 75691

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 7-4 DII bi-district finalist/3-1 district 

Players to watch:

  • RB Cedric White
  • OL Bryan Jackson 
  • OL Drake Centers 
  • DB C.J. Biggs
  • DL Jimmy Jakubowski
  • WR Jachais Jenkins 
  • QB O.B. Jones
  • LB Josh Bell
  • LB Jaden Marcott 
  • LB Jasyiah Smith 
  • RB/LB Demetris Moore 

Notes: Coach Barker is looking for an encore after authoring one of the best comeback stories in the state. The offense is set to be in good shape with the return of RB White and QB Jones in the backfield and OLs Jackson and Centers up front. Although there are key pieces that need to be replaced on the defensive side, the upward trend should continue for the Eagles. 

Schedule:

  • 9/1, 7:30 p.m.: vs Arp at Arp
  • 9/8, 7:30 p.m.: vs Henderson at Henderson
  • 9/15, 7:30 p.m.: vs Chapel Hill at Tatum
  • 9/22, 7:30 p.m.: vs Wills Point at Wills Point
  • 9/29, 7:30 p.m.: vs Pittsburg at Pittsburg 
  • 10/6, 7:30 p.m.: vs Atlanta at Tatum (Homecoming)
  • 10/13, 7:30 p.m.: vs Diboll at Tatum 
  • 10/20, 7:30 p.m.: vs Rusk at Tatum
  • 10/27, 7:30 p.m.: vs Jasper at Tatum (Senior Night) 
  • 11/3- OPEN 
  • 11/10, 7:30 p.m: vs Huntington at Huntington 

