Tatum Eagles

Head Coach: Craig Baker

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Green, White

Mascot: Eagles

Stadium Address: 600 Crystal Farm Rd, Tatum, TX 75691

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 7-4 DII bi-district finalist/3-1 district

Players to watch:

RB Cedric White

OL Bryan Jackson

OL Drake Centers

DB C.J. Biggs

DL Jimmy Jakubowski

WR Jachais Jenkins

QB O.B. Jones

LB Josh Bell

LB Jaden Marcott

LB Jasyiah Smith

RB/LB Demetris Moore

Notes: Coach Barker is looking for an encore after authoring one of the best comeback stories in the state. The offense is set to be in good shape with the return of RB White and QB Jones in the backfield and OLs Jackson and Centers up front. Although there are key pieces that need to be replaced on the defensive side, the upward trend should continue for the Eagles.

Schedule: