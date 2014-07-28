Tatum Eagles

Head Coach: Craig Baker
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Green, White
Mascot: Eagles
Stadium Address: 600 Crystal Farm Rd, Tatum, TX 75691
Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
2016 record: 7-4 DII bi-district finalist/3-1 district
Players to watch:
Notes: Coach Barker is looking for an encore after authoring one of the best comeback stories in the state. The offense is set to be in good shape with the return of RB White and QB Jones in the backfield and OLs Jackson and Centers up front. Although there are key pieces that need to be replaced on the defensive side, the upward trend should continue for the Eagles.
Schedule: