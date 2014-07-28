Emory Rains Wildcats - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Emory Rains Wildcats

Head Coach: Randy Barnes 

District: 6-4A Division II

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 1759 W US Hwy 69, Emory, TX 75440

Returning starters: Six on offense and five on defense

2016 record: 5-6 DII bi-district finalist, 2-3 district 

Players to watch:

  • RB Dylon Mosley (2,016 rushing, 16 TDs) 
  • OL Robert Spence
  • LB/RB Michael Dowty
  • DL/OL Gunner Land
  • TE Micahel Stafford
  • CB Blane Campbell
  • QB/DB Judd McCall
  • RB/LB Christian Garcia 
  • RB/LB Devin Jacks
  • QB/ DB Tyler Kirby
  • CB/RB Cyrus Chong
  • LB Ty Pederson
  • OL Zane Vinson

Notes: Taking the next step in their program, the Wildcats will be looking for RB Mosley to run a heavy Wing-T attack. Mosley will run behind OL Spence, with DL Land (56 tackles, 9 sacks) and CB Campbell (5 INTs) leading the defense. 

Schedule:

8/26 vs Quinlan at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Cooper at Cooper 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Farmersville at Farmersville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Spring Hill at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs Redwater at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/30 Bye

10/7* vs Lincoln at Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

10/14* vs Ferris at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.

10/21* Wills Point at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.

10/28* vs Canton at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.

11/4* vs Roosevelt at Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game

