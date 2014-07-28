Emory Rains Wildcats

Head Coach: Randy Barnes
District: 6-4A Division II
School Colors: Blue, White
Stadium Address: 1759 W US Hwy 69, Emory, TX 75440
Returning starters: Six on offense and five on defense
2016 record: 5-6 DII bi-district finalist, 2-3 district
Players to watch:
Notes: Taking the next step in their program, the Wildcats will be looking for RB Mosley to run a heavy Wing-T attack. Mosley will run behind OL Spence, with DL Land (56 tackles, 9 sacks) and CB Campbell (5 INTs) leading the defense.
Schedule:
8/26 vs Quinlan at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs Cooper at Cooper 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Farmersville at Farmersville 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Spring Hill at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.
9/23 vs Redwater at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/30 Bye
10/7* vs Lincoln at Lincoln 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs Ferris at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.
10/21* Wills Point at Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
10/28* vs Canton at Emory Rains 7:30 p.m.
11/4* vs Roosevelt at Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
*indicates district game