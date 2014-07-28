Canton Eagles

Head Coach: Robert Ivey
District: 6-4A Division II
School Colors: Green, White
Stadium Address: 1100 W Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103
Returning starters: Five on offense and six on defense
2016 record: 7-4 DII bi-district finalist, 3-2 district
Players to watch:
Notes: As last season's first-team all district selection, WR Moore will be the focal point of this offense. The question now is who will get him the ball.Last year's district Defensive Newcomer of the Year, ATH Martin and Miller and battling for the chance to be this season's QB. LB Tullos, with a record of 121 tackles, will lead a defense with 6 returning starters.
Schedule:
8/26 vs Brownsboro at Canton 7:30 p.m.
9/2 vs Grace Community at Canton 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Mabank at Mabank 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Waxahachie Oak at Canton 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/23 vs North Lamar at North Lamar 7:30 p.m.
9/30 Bye
10/7* vs Ferris at Ferris 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs Wills Point at Canton 7:30 p.m.
10/21* vs Dallas Roosevelt at Dallas Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
10/28* Rains at Rains 7:30 p.m.
11/4* Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Lincoln 7:30 p.m.
*indicates district game