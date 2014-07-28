Canton Eagles

Head Coach: Robert Ivey

District: 6-4A Division II

School Colors: Green, White

Stadium Address: 1100 W Hwy 243, Canton, TX 75103

Returning starters: Five on offense and six on defense

2016 record: 7-4 DII bi-district finalist, 3-2 district

Players to watch:

WR Tanner Moore (700 receiving, 13 TDs),

LB Grant Tullos

ATH McGwire Martin

DB/QB Simon Miller, RB Dylan Cox

CB/WR Carter Day

LB Cade Shaw

DL Monkey Hermillo

DE Jeremiah Bradway

CB Hayden Wilson

OL Jeremy Lambert

OL Austin Yarber

Notes: As last season's first-team all district selection, WR Moore will be the focal point of this offense. The question now is who will get him the ball.Last year's district Defensive Newcomer of the Year, ATH Martin and Miller and battling for the chance to be this season's QB. LB Tullos, with a record of 121 tackles, will lead a defense with 6 returning starters.

Schedule:

8/26 vs Brownsboro at Canton 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Grace Community at Canton 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Mabank at Mabank 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Waxahachie Oak at Canton 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/23 vs North Lamar at North Lamar 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Bye

10/7* vs Ferris at Ferris 7:30 p.m.

10/14* vs Wills Point at Canton 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs Dallas Roosevelt at Dallas Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

10/28* Rains at Rains 7:30 p.m.

11/4* Dallas Lincoln at Dallas Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game