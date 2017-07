Head Coach: Robby Clark

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 1600 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 6 on defense

2016 record: 5-5/2-4 district

Players to watch:

TE T.J. Dever (295 receiving, 7 total TDs)

DB Josh Williams (102 tackles, 20 TFL)

QB Tyler Gray (288 receiving, 93 rushing, 4 total TDs)

Notes: Players such as TE Dever, QB Gray and DB Williams are good building blocks for the Wildcats who look to get back into post season play.

Schedule:

*denotes district game