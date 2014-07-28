Henderson Lions

Head Coach: Phil Castles

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Red

Stadium Address: 200 N High St, Henderson, TX 75652

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

2016 record: 11-2 DI regional quarterfinalist/5-1 district

Players to watch:

QB Trae Hall

RB Lyynn Freeney

Notes: The Lions after making a good playoff run lost a majority of their starters due to graduation, but still remain certain they will have continued success despite losing many players on both sides of the ball.

Schedule:

9/1 Atlanta @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Tatum @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Pittsburg @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Pine Tree @ Pine Tree 7:30 p.m.

9/29 *Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.

10/6 *Carthage @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Center @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Palestine @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game