Brownsboro Bears

Head Coach: Greg Pearson

District: 8-4A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Yellow

Stadium Address: 13942 State Hwy 31 East, Brownsboro, TX 75758

Players to watch:

ATH Jamal Ball (37-720 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, and 15 kickoff returns for 302 yards)

DL Austin Fout

OL Stephen Whittle

OL Clayton Orr

DE Kenneth Woods (31 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 fumble forced)

RB Kevon Thompson

DL Hunter Brackett

Returning starters: 4/9

2015 record: 5-6 4A bi-district finalists

Bell is explosive and is a game changer. Woods put up some impressive stats on defense in just five games. Several other players will have to bring their A games all season for Brownsboro to make it back to the postseason this year.

Schedule:

8/26 vs Canton at Canton 7;30 p.m.

9/2 vs Spring Hill at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Bullard at Bullard 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Mineola at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m. (HC)

9/23 Bye

9/30* vs Mabank at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

10/7* vs Van at Van 7:30 p.m.

10/14* vs Kaufman at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

10/21* vs Terrell at Terrell 7:30 p.m.

10/28* vs Crandall at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

11/4* vs Athens at Athens 7:30 p.m.