Brownsboro Bears

Head Coach: Greg Pearson
District: 8-4A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Yellow
Stadium Address: 13942 State Hwy 31 East, Brownsboro, TX 75758
Players to watch:
ATH Jamal Ball (37-720 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, and 15 kickoff returns for 302 yards)
DL Austin Fout
OL Stephen Whittle
OL Clayton Orr
DE Kenneth Woods (31 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 fumble forced)
RB Kevon Thompson
DL Hunter Brackett
Returning starters: 4/9
2015 record: 5-6 4A bi-district finalists
Bell is explosive and is a game changer. Woods put up some impressive stats on defense in just five games. Several other players will have to bring their A games all season for Brownsboro to make it back to the postseason this year.
Schedule:
8/26 vs Canton at Canton 7;30 p.m.
9/2 vs Spring Hill at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
9/9 vs Bullard at Bullard 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Mineola at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m. (HC)
9/23 Bye
9/30* vs Mabank at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
10/7* vs Van at Van 7:30 p.m.
10/14* vs Kaufman at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
10/21* vs Terrell at Terrell 7:30 p.m.
10/28* vs Crandall at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
11/4* vs Athens at Athens 7:30 p.m.