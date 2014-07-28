Carthage Bulldogs

Head Coach: Scott Surratt

District: 9-4A Division I

School Colors: Red, White, Black

Stadium Address: 1 Bulldog Dr, Carthage, TX 75633

Returning starters: 6 on offense and 5 on defense

2016 Record: 13-2 4A DI state champion/4-2 district

Players to watch:

TB Keontay Ingram (2,244 rushing, 492 receiving, 25 total TDs)

LB Mykel Gates (160 tackles, 18 TFL)

DB Mekhi Colbert (10 PBU, 6 INTs)

WR Dewaylon Ingram (60 catches, 1,002 receiving, 11 TDs)

WR Bowens (58 catches, 857 receiving, 12 TDs)

Notes: The Bulldogs return quite a few key players from their state championship team one major name is that of RB Keaontay Ingram one of the most sought after players in Texas. With the return of major play makers like WR Ingram and WR Bowens also pitching in on offense there's no doubt the Bulldogs will be able to put points on the board. LB Gates and DB Colbert will be the big leaders of the defense during the 2017 season. It's very possible Carthage could make another deep playoff run and potentially another state championship.

Schedule:

9/1 Gladewater @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Liberty Eylau @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Whitehouse @ Whitehouse 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Gilmer @ Gilmer 7:00 p.m.

10/6 *Henderson @ Henderson 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Kilgore @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Center @ Center 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Bullard @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Palestine @ Palestine 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Chapel Hill @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game