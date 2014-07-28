Van Vandals

Head Coach: Jared Moffatt
District: 8-4A DI
School Colors: Red, White
Stadium Address: 985 N Maple, Van, TX 75790
2016 record: 12-2 DI regional finalist/5-1 district
Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: After having a successful season in 2016 the Vandals will return key elements of their high powered offense including QB Moseley and five OL including Dike. Defenders such as DB Betancourt, DL Kellem and DL Gentry all return to bring a solid defensive unit for the 2017 season.
Schedule:
9/1 Mineola @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Princeton @ Princeton 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Lindale @ Lindale 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Palestine @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/29 *Crandall @ Crandall 7:30 p.m.
10/6 *Athens @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Mabank @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/3 *Kaufman @ Kaufman 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Terrell @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game