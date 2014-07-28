Van Vandals

Head Coach: Jared Moffatt

District: 8-4A DI

School Colors: Red, White

Stadium Address: 985 N Maple, Van, TX 75790

2016 record: 12-2 DI regional finalist/5-1 district

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 5 on defense

Players to watch:

QB Garrett Moseley (2,785 passing, 1,680 rushing, 60 total TDs)

OL Kris Dike

DL Jake Kellem (101 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks)

DB/WR Zeke Betancourt (81 tackles)

DL Tristan Gentry (84 tackles, 6 sacks)

Notes: After having a successful season in 2016 the Vandals will return key elements of their high powered offense including QB Moseley and five OL including Dike. Defenders such as DB Betancourt, DL Kellem and DL Gentry all return to bring a solid defensive unit for the 2017 season.

Schedule:

9/1 Mineola @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Princeton @ Princeton 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Lindale @ Lindale 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Palestine @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/29 *Crandall @ Crandall 7:30 p.m.

10/6 *Athens @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Mabank @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Kaufman @ Kaufman 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Terrell @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game