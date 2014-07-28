Athens Hornets

Head Coach: Paul Essary

District: 8-4A Division I

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 708 E College St, Athens, TX 75751

2016 record: 2-4

Returning starters: 9/6

Players to watch: QB Xavius Fulton (414 passing yards, 12 touchdowns) LB Andrew McBride TE Rowdy Goodwin DL Brandon Stallings RB JaQuaylon Bowman WR Jaylon Davis

Notes: After making four straight playoff trips, the Hornets are coming off a disappointing 2016 campaign. The good news is that quarterback Fulton is back to command the offense. Returning the majority of their roster, hopefully the Hornets can build off last season and gel together for a successful "round two".

Schedule:

8/18 Scrimmage vs Royse City @ Royse City - 7:00 p.m.

8/25 Scrimmage vs Greenville @ Athens - 7:00 p.m.

9/1 vs Mexia @ Athens - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Fairfield @ Athens - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Red Oak @ Red Oak - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Waco Robinson @ Waco Robinson - 7:30 p.m.

9/29* vs Mabank @ Athens - 7:30 p.m.

10/6* vs Van @ Van - 7:30 p.m.

10/13* vs Kaufman @ Athens - 7:30 p.m.

10/20* vs Terrell @ Terrell - 7:30 p.m.

10/27* vs Crandall @ Athens 7:30 p.m.

11/3 - BYE

11/10 vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro - 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game