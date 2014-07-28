Pittsburg Pirates

Head Coach: Brad Baca

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Mascot: Pirates

Stadium Address: 300 N Texas St, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Returning starters:3 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 5-6 4A DII bi-district finalist/ 2-3 district

Players to watch:

DL Keontae Burns (24 catches, 261 receiving, 3 TDs, 43 tackles)

QB Jaylon Jimmerson 1,632 passing, 19 TDs)

FB/ TE Wyatt Logan

DL Cody Jones (92 tackles, 7 sacks, 23 hurries)

DL Antwon Robertson

Notes: DL/ TE Burns and QB Jimmerson return to pay dividends after a tough offseason. FB/ TE Logan is both a physical blocker and ball catcher extraordinaire. DL Jones is a fixture in opposing backfields.

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game