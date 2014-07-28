Pittsburg Pirates

Head Coach: Brad Baca
District: 7-4A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Mascot: Pirates
Stadium Address: 300 N Texas St, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Returning starters:3 on offense, 5 on defense
2016 record: 5-6 4A DII bi-district finalist/ 2-3 district
Players to watch:
- DL Keontae Burns (24 catches, 261 receiving, 3 TDs, 43 tackles)
- QB Jaylon Jimmerson 1,632 passing, 19 TDs)
- FB/ TE Wyatt Logan
- DL Cody Jones (92 tackles, 7 sacks, 23 hurries)
- DL Antwon Robertson
Notes: DL/ TE Burns and QB Jimmerson return to pay dividends after a tough offseason. FB/ TE Logan is both a physical blocker and ball catcher extraordinaire. DL Jones is a fixture in opposing backfields.
Schedule:
*** Denotes district game
- 8/12, TBA - vs Carthage, away game (scrimmage)
- 8/18, TBA - vs Palestine, home game (scrimmage)
- 8/26, 7:30 p.m. - vs Crandall, away game
- 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Pine Tree, home game
- 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs Henderson, home game (homecoming)
- 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Paris, away game
- 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum, away game
- 9/30 - OPEN
- 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta, home game (Pink Out) ***
- 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Spring Hill, home game ***
- 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove, away game ***
- 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gladewater, home game (senior night) ***
- 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gilmer, away game ***