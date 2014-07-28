Pittsburg Pirates - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Pittsburg Pirates

Head Coach: Brad Baca

District: 7-4A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Mascot: Pirates

Stadium Address: 300 N Texas St, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Returning starters:3 on offense, 5 on defense

2016 record: 5-6 4A DII bi-district finalist/ 2-3 district 

Players to watch: 

  • DL Keontae Burns (24 catches, 261 receiving, 3 TDs, 43 tackles)
  • QB Jaylon Jimmerson 1,632 passing, 19 TDs)
  • FB/ TE Wyatt Logan
  • DL Cody Jones (92 tackles, 7 sacks, 23 hurries) 
  • DL Antwon Robertson 

Notes: DL/ TE Burns and QB Jimmerson return to pay dividends after a tough offseason. FB/ TE Logan is both a physical blocker and ball catcher extraordinaire. DL Jones is a fixture in opposing backfields.  

Schedule:

*** Denotes district game

  • 8/12, TBA - vs Carthage, away game (scrimmage)
  • 8/18, TBA - vs Palestine, home game (scrimmage)
  • 8/26, 7:30 p.m. - vs Crandall, away game
  • 9/2, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Pine Tree, home game
  • 9/9, 7:30 p.m. - vs Henderson, home game (homecoming)
  • 9/16, 7:30 p.m. - vs Paris, away game
  • 9/23, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum, away game
  • 9/30 - OPEN
  • 10/7, 7:30 p.m. - vs Atlanta, home game (Pink Out) ***
  • 10/14, 7:30 p.m. - vs Longview Spring Hill, home game ***
  • 10/21, 7:30 p.m. - vs Pleasant Grove, away game ***
  • 10/28, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gladewater, home game (senior night) ***
  • 11/4, 7:30 p.m. - vs Gilmer, away game ***
