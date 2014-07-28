Lufkin Panthers

Head Coach: Todd Quick

District: 12-6A

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium Address: 309 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901

2016 Record: 7-4, 6A DII bi-district finalist

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 4 on defense

Players to watch:

WR Malik Jackson (Houston commit, 916 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns)

ATH Jeremiah Davis (ULL commit)

WR/DB Isaiah Phillips

WR/DB Savon Fields



Notes: If the Panthers can find a reliable option at quarterback to replace Kordell Rodgers, their offense should be potent once again in 2017. Led by wide receiver and Houston commit Malik Jackson, Lufkin has plenty of playmakers ready to find the endzone. Head coach Todd Quick is a defensive guy, so we will see how that unit comes together with only four returning starters.

Schedule:



9/1 @ Longview- 7:30 p.m.



9/8 vs. Nacogdoches- 7:30 p.m.



9/15 vs. John Tyler- 7:30 p.m.



9/22 vs. Monterrey Tech- 7:30 p.m.



9/29 @ College Park*- 7:30 p.m.



10/6 vs. The Woodlands*- 7:30 p.m.



10/13 BYE



10/20 @ Beaumont West Brook*- 7:30 p.m.



10/27 vs. Oak Ridge*- 7:30 p.m.



11/3 @ Conroe*- 7:30 p.m.



11/10 vs. Montgomery*- 7:30 p.m.



*denotes district game