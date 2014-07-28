Nacogdoches Dragons

Head Coach: Bobby Reyes

District: 17-5A

School Colors: Black, Gold, White

Stadium Address: 4310 Appleby Sand Rd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

2016 Record: 1-4

Returning starters: 3 on offense, 6 on defense

Players to watch:

LB Daryan Williams (75 tackles, 5 PBU) LB Stephon Adams Woodson *out with injury last season WR Jed Morgan (43 catches, 479 receiving yards) WR Dre Rogers

Notes: After back to back 4-6 overall seasons, the Dragons are looking to finally cash on there upward trend. They will have to start over in their search for a new quarterback, but their is young talent capable of filling in the gaps were needed. Defense will be the game changer this season for Nacogdoches. With the return of a healthy Woodson to compliment Williams, it will be difficult for teams to score.



Schedule:

8/25 Scrimmage vs John Tyler @ John Tyler - 7:00 p.m.

9/1 vs Kilgore @ Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.

9/8 vs Lufkin @ Lufkin - 7:30 p.m.

9/15 vs Tyler Lee @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

9/22 vs Hallsville @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

9/29 vs Gilmer @ Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.

10/6* OPEN

10/13* vs Lindale @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

10/20* vs Corsicana @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

10/27* vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse- 7:30 p.m.

11/3* vs Ennis @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

11/10* vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

*indicates district game