Nacogdoches Dragons

Head Coach: Bobby Reyes
District: 17-5A
School Colors: Black, Gold, White
Stadium Address: 4310 Appleby Sand Rd, Nacogdoches, TX 75965
2016 Record: 1-4
Returning starters: 3 on offense, 6 on defense
Players to watch:
LB Daryan Williams (75 tackles, 5 PBU) LB Stephon Adams Woodson *out with injury last season WR Jed Morgan (43 catches, 479 receiving yards) WR Dre Rogers
Notes: After back to back 4-6 overall seasons, the Dragons are looking to finally cash on there upward trend. They will have to start over in their search for a new quarterback, but their is young talent capable of filling in the gaps were needed. Defense will be the game changer this season for Nacogdoches. With the return of a healthy Woodson to compliment Williams, it will be difficult for teams to score.
Schedule:
8/25 Scrimmage vs John Tyler @ John Tyler - 7:00 p.m.
9/1 vs Kilgore @ Kilgore - 7:30 p.m.
9/8 vs Lufkin @ Lufkin - 7:30 p.m.
9/15 vs Tyler Lee @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
9/22 vs Hallsville @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
9/29 vs Gilmer @ Gilmer - 7:30 p.m.
10/6* OPEN
10/13* vs Lindale @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
10/20* vs Corsicana @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
10/27* vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse- 7:30 p.m.
11/3* vs Ennis @ Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.
11/10* vs Jacksonville @ Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.
*indicates district game