Grapeland Sandies

Head Coach: Wayne Mahaffey
District: 11-2A Division II
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 318 N Olive St, Grapeland, TX 75844
Returning starters: 7 offense/ 8 defense
Players to watch:
Notes: The Sandies are bringing back experience in key spots. Most importantly being under center with the big, and productive QB Frauenberger.Ackley is back after a solid season on both sides of the ball. The defense also looks solid with the return of DL Keith and LB Coleman.
Schedule:
*denotes district game