Grapeland Sandies

Head Coach: Wayne Mahaffey

District: 11-2A Division II

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 318 N Olive St, Grapeland, TX 75844

Returning starters: 7 offense/ 8 defense

Players to watch:

QB Rick Frauenberger ( 2,123 passing, 27 TDs.)

WR/LB Josh Ackley (251 receiving, 4 TDs; 130 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 blocked kicks)

DL Tanner Keith ( 44 tackles, 2 blocked kicks)

LB James Coleman ( 123 tackles, 4 sacks)

Notes: The Sandies are bringing back experience in key spots. Most importantly being under center with the big, and productive QB Frauenberger.Ackley is back after a solid season on both sides of the ball. The defense also looks solid with the return of DL Keith and LB Coleman.

Schedule:

*denotes district game