Prosciutto-wrapped local figs with Maytag bleu cheese and fig-balsamic reduction from Red Fire Grille

Executive Chef Christian Mailloux with Palestine's Red Fire Grille shares a recipe for a beautiful appetizer with local figs. Visit Chef Christian and the restaurant at www.redfiregrille.com.
Prosciutto Wrapped Local Figs with Maytag Bleu Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & a Fig Balsamic Reduction.
Ingredients:
Fresh Figs (local Turkey Figs are available now)
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Ham
Maytag Bleu Cheese or Gorgonzola Cheese
Very Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Fig Flavored Balsamic Vinegar reduced to a syrup
Fresh Ground Himalayan Sea Salt
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
The figs I will be using are Local Turkey Figs from the Fig Tree Manor located right here in Palestine, TX.
There are over 700 varieties of figs around the world.
Some of the most common are Celestes, Brown Turkeys, Missions, Crunswicks, and Adriatics.
