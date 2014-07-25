Prosciutto-wrapped local figs with Maytag bleu cheese and fig-balsamic reduction from Red Fire Grille

Executive Chef Christian Mailloux with Palestine's Red Fire Grille shares a recipe for a beautiful appetizer with local figs. Visit Chef Christian and the restaurant at www.redfiregrille.com.





Prosciutto Wrapped Local Figs with Maytag Bleu Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & a Fig Balsamic Reduction.

Ingredients:

Fresh Figs (local Turkey Figs are available now)

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Ham

Maytag Bleu Cheese or Gorgonzola Cheese

Very Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fig Flavored Balsamic Vinegar reduced to a syrup

Fresh Ground Himalayan Sea Salt

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

The figs I will be using are Local Turkey Figs from the Fig Tree Manor located right here in Palestine, TX.

There are over 700 varieties of figs around the world.

Some of the most common are Celestes, Brown Turkeys, Missions, Crunswicks, and Adriatics.

Red Fire Grille is located at 400 North Queen Street in Palestine.



