Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Your Friday forecast will call for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Look for steamy conditions to continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values at 100-105. The UV index will be at 10 which is in the very high category, so remember to wear that sunscreen, SPF 15+ otherwise you could burn in less than 10 minutes.As we wrap up the work week, and enter into the upcoming weekend, look for the true Dog Days of Summer to build back into the region. Look for highs in the upper 90s to near 100 areawide with mostly sunny skies, due to the heat and humidity, heat index values will be approaching the dangerous 105 degree mark. Rain chances look to increase a good bit as we move into the upcoming work week, along with big cool down. Until then, look for the true Dog Days of Summer here in East Texas.