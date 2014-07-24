Restaurant Reports: Eight restaurants leave inspectors smiling

A total of eight restaurants had perfect scores in their latest round of inspections.

Scholtzsky's Deli on south Loop 323 in Tyler starts us off with a clean inspection sheet in their latest check up. Wok Box on Broadway had a perfect score, as well.

One of the new kids on the block, Tuscan Slice, also had a clean sheet on their inspection, as did Outback Steakhouse on Broadway.

Subway on East 8th Street and Dairy Queen on ESE Loop 323 also had perfect scores.

In Whitehouse, Sonic on Hwy 110 North got a perfect score when inspectors dropped in.

Finally, over in Longview, one perfect score this time: The Jalapeno Tree on Eastman Road.

