Thursday's Weather: Partly Cloudy. Isolated storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! The heat and humidity continues to build across East Texas. Look for this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend.Your Thursday forecast will call for partly cloudy skies. We will see a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm, mainly across portions of Deep East Texas this afternoon. Otherwise, look for steamy conditions to continue with highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values over 100. The UV index will be at 10 which is in the very high category, so remember to wear that sunscreen, SPF 15+ otherwise you could burn in less than 10 minutes.As we wrap up the work week, and enter into the upcoming weekend, look for the true Dog Days of Summer to build back into the region. Look for highs in the upper 90s to near 100 areawide with mostly sunny skies, due to the heat and humidity, heat index values will be approaching the dangerous 105 degree mark. Rain chances may increase a bit as we move into the following work week, along with some cooler weather. Until then, look for the true Dog Days of Summer here in East Texas.