Savory tomato, basil & cheddar pie with Mama Steph

This pie is a great way to use some of those fabulous tomatoes that we are so blessed with this summer! In fall and winter, you can still find Roma tomatoes which are nice and meaty and will hold up well to being baked.



Mama Steph's savory tomato-basil-cheddar pie



1 premade pie crust, bake for about two minutes less than package directions

2 two large tomatoes, or 4-5 Roma tomatoes

1 TBS torn fresh basil (or use 1 tsp dried basil)

1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper - 1 tsp or less

3/4 cup mayonnaise



Method:



1. Slice tomatoes about 1/4 inch thick, and place in a single layer over several thicknesses of paper towels. Lightly sprinkle with salt. Allow to drain for 15 minutes or so.



2. When pie crust is cooled and tomatoes have been drained and dabbed dry, make a single layer of tomatoes across the bottom of the pie crust, completely covering.



3. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. (remember, there is salt in the cheese, so don't over-salt the tomatoes)



4. Sprinkle with half of the basil, red pepper flakes, and vinegar.



5. Top with half the cheese.



6. Repeat layers.



7. Top with the mayonnaise, spreading it across the cheese layer as well as possible to cover the whole pie.



8. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until lightly browned on top.



Enjoy!



