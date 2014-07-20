Cayuga Wildcats

Head Coach: Cody Mohan
District: 10-2A Division I
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: Hwy 287, Cayuga, TX 75832
2016 Record: 7-5 DI area finalist/4-1 district
Returning Starters: 3 on offense, 4 on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: The Wildcats showed great improvement last season after only having won five games in the previous two years. The Wildcats will look to continue to improve on their success this season.
Schedule:
9/1 Palmer @ Palmer 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Wortham @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Frankston @ Frankston 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Rice @ Rice 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Carlisle @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Union Grove @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 p.m.
10/27 *Kerens @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/3 *Cross Roads @ Home 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game