Cayuga Wildcats

Head Coach: Cody Mohan

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: Hwy 287, Cayuga, TX 75832

2016 Record: 7-5 DI area finalist/4-1 district

Returning Starters: 3 on offense, 4 on defense

Players to watch:

OL Kelly Cooper

RB/LB Ryder Sparkman (1,100 rushing; 100 tackles)

Notes: The Wildcats showed great improvement last season after only having won five games in the previous two years. The Wildcats will look to continue to improve on their success this season.

Schedule:

9/1 Palmer @ Palmer 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Wortham @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Frankston @ Frankston 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Rice @ Rice 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Carlisle @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Union Grove @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Hawkins @ Hawkins 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Kerens @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Cross Roads @ Home 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game