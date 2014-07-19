Carlisle Indians

Head Coach: Rocky Baker

District: 11-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 8960 FM 13, Price, TX 75687

Players to watch:

QB Tristen Craig (1,760 passing, 17 TDs, 723 rushing yards)

WR Jay Price (650 receiving, 4 TDs)

LB Max Jackson (139 tackles)

LB/LRB Luis Adame (108 tackles, 5 sacks)

Luis Adame and Max Jackson are returning on defense, which could mean another double-digit win season should be in the works.

Returners: 5 offense/5 defense

2016 record: 12-2 DI regional finalist/ 4-1 district

Schedule:

*denotes district game