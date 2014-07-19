Carlisle Indians

Head Coach: Rocky Baker
District: 11-2A Division I
School Colors: Blue, Gold
Stadium Address: 8960 FM 13, Price, TX 75687
Players to watch:
QB Tristen Craig (1,760 passing, 17 TDs, 723 rushing yards)
WR Jay Price (650 receiving, 4 TDs)
LB Max Jackson (139 tackles)
LB/LRB Luis Adame (108 tackles, 5 sacks)
Luis Adame and Max Jackson are returning on defense, which could mean another double-digit win season should be in the works.
Returners: 5 offense/5 defense
2016 record: 12-2 DI regional finalist/ 4-1 district
Schedule:
*denotes district game